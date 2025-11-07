DELMARVA- This weekend, you can fling pumpkins, step back in time at a renaissance faire and honor our nation's heroes ahead of Veteran's Day.
Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival
Film lovers can head to the Cinema Art Theatre all weekend for the annual Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival. Attendees can see more than 100 films, ranging from global dramas to local documentaries. And yes, there will be plenty of popcorn.
Sling N’ Squash Pumpkin Throwing
The 8th annual Sling N’ Squash pumpkin throwing competition takes place Saturday at Big Chill Surf Cantina. Participants compete to see who can throw a pumpkin the farthest, with a $100 cash prize for the winner.
Delaware Renaissance Faire
It’s the last weekend for the Delaware Renaissance Faire. Visitors can enjoy sword fighting, fire performances, and all the medieval fun—if you miss it now, you’ll have to wait until next year.
MERR Finraiser
The MERR Institute, which rescues vulnerable marine animals along the coast year-round, is hosting its annual 'Finraiser' Saturday in Rehoboth Beach. Guests can enjoy food, music, and wine while supporting the organization. Buy tickets here.
Veterans Day Tribute
With Veterans Day on Tuesday, the Rehoboth Concert Band will honor local heroes with Duty, Honor, Country: A Tribute to Veterans at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape Henlopen High School.