DELAWARE- Festivals, fundraisers and all kinds of fun are filling the weekend calendar. Enjoy these great events while supporting some good causes.
Milton Art Walk
On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Milton will be vibrant with creativity as local artists showcase their work and crafts on porches throughout the area. Attendees can watch live art demonstrations and have the opportunity to purchase their favorite pieces. More information can be found here.
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale Fest
Also in Milton, join the fun at the Punkin Ale Fest, kicking off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect games, live music, and a pet photo booth. A portion of the proceeds will support the Brandywine Valley SPCA, and pets are, of course, welcome. RSVP for the free event here.
Schellville's Fall Harvest Fest
Celebrate the season at Schellville's Fall Harvest Fest in Rehoboth Beach. This family-friendly event features pumpkin decorating, train rides, and harvest-themed activities. The fest runs from 3 to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale here.
Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds will take center stage this weekend in an effort to raise money and awareness for greyhound adoption. The event takes place all weekend, culminating in a parade on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk on Sunday morning. Advance registration, event schedule, and additional information can be found here.
Annual Boardwalk Buddy Walk
Finally, you can walk to support families, promote community involvement, and encourage a lifetime of opportunities for people with Down syndrome. The annual Boardwalk Buddy Walk takes place in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Even if you can't make it, you can still donate here.