DELMARVA- Friday’s finally here and Halloween is creeping closer.
From spooky celebrations to something a little less scary, there’s plenty of fun to be found across Delmarva this weekend.
Sea Witch Festival – Rehoboth Beach
In Rehoboth, the Sea Witch Festival runs all weekend long. The big parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, but there’s much more to enjoy — including a kids’ zone, live music, scavenger hunts, and plenty of spooky fun. CoastTV will be walking in the parade, so be sure to say hi!
Wags, Witches and Warlocks – Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach will transform into a town-wide Halloween celebration on Saturday with the Wags, Witches and Warlocks festival. The fun begins early and includes a parade and costume contest for both people and pets.
Halloween Carnival – Milton
Hudson Fields in Milton will host a Halloween Carnival from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Expect food trucks, bounce houses, and live music — a perfect way to celebrate the season with the family.
Punk Day – Milton
Also in Milton, Dogfish Head is hosting its annual Punk Day on Saturday. Guests can enjoy Punkin Ale, Punkin Liqueur, and all things punk. Don’t be afraid to go heavy on the eyeliner.
Halloween Happening at the Zoo – Salisbury
The Salisbury Zoo will host its biggest event of the year this weekend — Halloween Happening at the Zoo. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come in costume, with trick-or-treating for kids throughout the zoo and other seasonal activities.
Delaware Renaissance Faire – Townsend
For something a little different, the Delaware Renaissance Faire returns to Townsend this weekend. While it’s not exactly Halloween-themed, costumes are still welcome. The fair only runs for a few weekends each year, making it worth the trip.