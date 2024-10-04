DELAWARE- As we welcome October and the spooky season, there's no shortage of fun events to help you get in the fall spirit this weekend.
"Boo! Thirteen Scenes from Halloween" at the Riverfront Theatre
On both Saturday and Sunday night, catch "Boo! Thirteen Scenes from Halloween" at the Riverfront Theatre in Milford. Presented by Second Street Players, this wickedly fun show features trick-or-treaters, witches, goblins, and spooky surprises. Don't miss out on this thrilling experience! You can buy tickets here.
47th Annual Fall Sidewalk Sale in Rehoboth and Dewey
Hit the streets of Rehoboth and Dewey for the 47th Annual Fall Sidewalk Sale! From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, shop 'til you drop with unbeatable deals and one-of-a-kind finds. This is the perfect opportunity to discover unique items while supporting local businesses. For more information click here.
Crafts and Craft Festival in Lewes
Celebrate all things craft at the Crafts & Crafts Festival in Lewes, also on both weekend days. This two-day event will feature over 50 local and regional artisans showcasing their work, alongside local craft breweries. Enjoy art, beer, and history in one delightful setting. Purchase tickets and find more details at this link.
Cheer Community Center Craft Fair in Georgetown
More craft fun awaits at the Cheer Community Center in Georgetown. Whether you're selling your goods or looking to buy something new, this fair has it all. Merchandise ranges from books and baseball cards to toys and jewelry, providing a diverse shopping experience for everyone. The vendor fee is $35 for an 8-foot table. Additional 6-foot tables may be rented for $10. No outside tables may be brought in. Electricity, if needed, is an additional $5. For more information or to reserve a table click here.
