DELAWARE- From wagging tails to garden sales and community fundraisers, the Delaware beaches have plenty going on this weekend.
Dewey Dog Day
With summer restrictions lifted, dogs are once again welcome on Dewey Beach at all hours of the day. To celebrate, the town is hosting Dewey Dog Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Van Dyke Avenue. The event will feature discounted dog licenses, giveaways and prizes.
Coastal Cleanup
The 38th annual Coastal Cleanup takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. DNREC is hosting the event at more than 45 sites statewide, including beaches across Sussex County. Sign up here.
Native Plant Sale
The Rehoboth Art League will host its second annual Native Plant Sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can learn about native species, browse garden designs and purchase plants from local growers including Bella Terra and the Inland Bays Garden Center.
Ryan Ennis Fundraiser
On Sunday, Schellville will host a fundraiser honoring Ryan “Red” Ennis, who died this summer after a four-year battle with cancer. Proceeds will support his wife and two young children. Each year on his birthday, Delaware also recognizes “Random Acts of Kindness Day” in his memory.
Walk 4 Prostate Cancer
Cape Henlopen State Park will host the Walk 4 Prostate Cancer Saturday beginning with registration at 8 a.m. and a program at 9 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. The event, organized by CoastTV Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams, will include free PSA blood tests, speakers on new treatments, a cookout and activities for kids. Proceeds will also benefit future prostate cancer awareness events.