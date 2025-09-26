DELMARVA- It looks like one of those weekends where you might wish you could be in two places at once.
Tanger Outlets Hosts Foodees Food & Culture Festival
Food lovers have a reason to celebrate this weekend at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. The Foodees Food & Culture Festival runs Friday through Sunday, featuring more than 40 food trucks and about 60 local artisans. Admission to the event is free, giving attendees plenty of options to eat, shop, and explore.
Lewes Hosts 9th Annual History Book Festival
History buffs can head to Lewes this weekend for the city’s ninth annual History Book Festival, organizers say it is the first and only festival in the U.S. devoted entirely to historical literature. The event takes place in the city’s historic district and features authors, book signings, and discussions throughout the weekend.
Annual Johnnie Walker Beach Day
The annual Johnnie Walker Beach Day returns Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. The program highlights the beach’s role during segregation and celebrates Johnnie Walker’s lasting legacy in Lewes.
Seagull Century Bike Ride Returns for 37th Year
Cyclists will take to Delmarva roads Saturday for the 37th annual Seagull Century bike ride in Salisbury. Riders will travel past coastal vistas, farmlands, and historic towns, enjoying one of the region’s long-standing fall cycling traditions.
Ocean’s Calling Music Festival Brings Big Names to Ocean City
Thousands of music fans are expected this weekend at the Oceans Calling music festival. Headliners include Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day, with performances spanning multiple genres for a wide range of musical tastes.
Crooktoberfest Brings Fall Flavors
Crooktoberfest at Crooked Hammock Brewery runs through Oct. 13, offering cookout-style specials, German-inspired dishes, and fresh fall beers. Festival-goers can enjoy seasonal offerings including the brewery’s traditional October Fest Lager.