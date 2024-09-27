Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through this evening's high tide cycle for mainly tidal flooding in Little Assawoman Bay, the Indian River Inlet and other back bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/05 PM 5.6 1.0 1.2 None 28/06 AM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None 28/07 PM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None 29/07 AM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 29/07 PM 6.1 1.5 1.6 Minor 30/08 AM 5.7 1.0 1.6 None &&