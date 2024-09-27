DELAWARE- If your weekend plans are looking a bit bland, don’t worry. There are plenty of local events to liven things up.
Dewey’s Golden Jubilee
What could be better than a day at the beach? How about a day at the beach surrounded by hundreds of golden retrievers? Dewey’s Golden Jubilee, a two-day event, kicks off on Friday with a parade through Rehoboth. The celebration continues on Saturday with a beach day and bonfire in Dewey.
The event supports the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study, a research project that follows the lives of golden retrievers to improve the health of future generations of dogs. More information can be found here.
2nd Annual Apple Cider Festival
If you’re in the mood for fall, head to Lewes on Saturday for the 2nd Annual Apple Cider Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nassau Bridge location of the Lewes Fire Department.
Expect apple-flavored treats and a vendor market for local shopping. For more details click here.
Bob Powell Memorial Car Show
Classic car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Bob Powell Memorial Car Show and Vendor Event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Frankford. Hosted by the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, the event will feature classic cars, antique fire engines, and police and military vehicles. Find tickets here.
Walk4ProstateCancer 5K
Join CoastTV’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams at Cape Henlopen State Park for the inaugural Walk4ProstateCancer 5K on Sunday. The event will take place rain or shine, with a canopy at the pavilion and free rain ponchos for all participants. Register for the walk here.
History Book Festival
The History Book Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend in Lewes. It will feature 19 author presentations across four different venues. Attendees can enjoy book sales, signings, and lively discussions throughout the weekend.