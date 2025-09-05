DELMARVA- Local summer is in full swing, and this weekend brings annual favorites along with some new events across Delmarva.
Shop Small Fall Crawl
The “Shop Small Fall Crawl” takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro. The event will feature more than 75 vendors, a scavenger hunt and a DJ.
Ocean City Seafood Festival
Ocean City's Seafood Festival kicks off Saturday in Ocean City. More than 20 local restaurants are participating, serving signature seafood dishes including crab cakes, lobster rolls, oysters and more.
47th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow
The 47th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow is set for Saturday and Sunday at Hudson Fields in Milton. The state-recognized event celebrates Indigenous culture and traditions with dancing, food and music. Organizers expect about 10,000 visitors.
Bethany Beach Arts Festival
The Bethany Beach Arts Festival returns to the Bethany Beach Boardwalk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event showcases the work of more than 100 artists.
Shore Living Expo
The Shore Living Expo will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. The event highlights all the things that make Delmarva a great place to live.