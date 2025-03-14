STPADDY

The Ocean City St. Patrick's Parade is the largest parade in Maryland. (Photo: CoastTV) 

DELMARVA- This weekend, you can take in the sights of spring or feel the luck of the Irish! 

Ocean City St. Patrick’s Parade

The largest St. Patrick’s parade in Maryland is happening right on the coast. Ocean City’s annual parade kicks off at noon on Saturday along Coastal Highway at 57th Street. Get your green gear ready for a lively celebration featuring floats, music, and plenty of Irish spirit.

St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl in Milford

For those looking to keep the festivities going, Milford is hosting a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl on Saturday at 7 p.m. Enjoy drink and food specials at multiple locations while celebrating the holiday with friends.

Delaware Botanic Gardens Reopen

If you’re looking for a more serene way to spend the weekend, the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro have officially reopened for the season. Visitors can explore vibrant spring blooms and an upgraded welcome center.

Indoor Flea Market at Cape Henlopen

The annual indoor flea market at Cape Henlopen State Park is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers can browse unique finds, with proceeds benefiting local educational programs.

Guided Nature Walk at Ponders Tract

Nature lovers can join a free, guided walk through Ponders Tract in Sussex County, offered by The Nature Conservancy. Participants will explore forests, wetlands, and pine plantations while observing local wildlife.

