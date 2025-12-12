DELMARVA- Delmarva’s weekend lineup includes holiday lights, a Santa cruise, helping hands on state park trails and all things Comic Con.
Milton Holly Festival – Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Milton’s annual Holly Festival returns with holiday cheer throughout town. Visitors can shop local artisans and vendors at downtown locations, the Milton Public Library and both elementary schools. The Milton Garden Club will sell fresh greens, wreaths and porch pots in front of the Milton Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Milton Arts Guild hosts a holiday showcase of art and jewelry at their Federal Street gallery.
Cape Water Tours Santa Cruise – Saturday, Dec. 13, Noon
Celebrate the season with a festive Santa Cruise on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Families can enjoy a holiday ride with Santa and seasonal views along the water.
Ocean City Comic Con – Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Ocean City Comic Con takes over the convention center all weekend, featuring comics, costumes, vendors and entertainment for all ages.
Wreaths Across America – Saturday, Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers will honor veterans by placing wreaths at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way in Millsboro. The ceremony is part of Wreaths Across America, which aims to Remember, Honor, and Teach.
Bridgeville Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
The Bridgeville Christmas Parade begins on Main Street, featuring floats, music, and holiday cheer.
Dover Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
“Dashing Through Downtown Dover” kicks off in Delaware’s capital city with a festive parade through the heart of town.
Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway – Seasonal
The annual Gift of Lights display continues throughout the holiday season at Dover Motor Speedway.
First Day of Hanukkah – Sunday, Dec. 14
Dewey Beach will hold a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. at the Baywalk to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.
Trails Day at Cape Henlopen State Park – Saturday, Dec. 13, 8:45 a.m.
Volunteers can help clean up the bike loop at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. Meet at the Nature Center; all tools are provided. Dress warmly.
Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department Cookie Walk – Sunday, Dec. 14, 2–3 p.m.
The annual Cookie Walk allows participants to fill boxes with homemade cookies at the Ellendale Firehall. Santa will be available for photos, and children can make crafts at the Community Outreach table. Proceeds benefit the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department.