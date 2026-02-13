DELMARVA- Some might call Friday the 13th unlucky, but this weekend’s lineup is all fun, no fright.
“Love Stinks, Let’s Drink” Party: The Big Chill Surf Cantina hosts the anti-Valentine’s celebration Saturday starting at 7 p.m., featuring live music and specialty cocktails.
Dogfish Head Valentine’s Weekend: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is holding themed events at its Milton and Rehoboth locations, including a Friday “Love at First Draft” pop-up book fair, live music performances both nights and special food and drink offerings throughout the weekend.
Valentine’s Brunch and Dinner: Chesapeake & Maine will offer a seafood-focused brunch Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu starting at 2 p.m. Live music is also planned Friday and Saturday evening. Reservations are encouraged.
Merchants’ Attic Indoor Garage Sale: Hosted by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, the annual sale runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School, with about 100 vendors selling antiques, collectibles and household items.
Ocean City Boat Show: The show runs all weekend at the Ocean City Convention Center, featuring hundreds of vendors, seminars and a pontoon boat auction courtesy of North Bay Marina.