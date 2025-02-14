DELMARVA- If you're still looking for something special this weekend, or if you promised big Valentine's Day plans but haven't quite figured them out yet, it's not too late!
Brandywine Valley SPCA Hosts Valentine's Parents' Night Out
Love is in the air, but if you have kids, a romantic night out might not be so easy. The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering a solution with its Valentine's Parents' Night Out event. Children ages 5 to 12 can enjoy a fun evening at the shelter while parents enjoy their date night. The event includes movies, a pizza party, and cuddle time with adoptable animals. Running from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday the event takes place at their West Chester, New Castle and Georgetown campuses. Click here to learn more.
Hot Chocolate Festival at Cape Henlopen High School
For those with a sweet tooth, Cape Henlopen High School is hosting a Hot Chocolate Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a large hot chocolate bar with plenty of toppings and the opportunity to shop from local boutiques. Details can be found here.
Jersey Boys Perform at Milton Theatre
Looking for a classic date night? The Jersey Boys are bringing their iconic sound to the Milton Theatre all month long. Shows are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets at this link.
Galentine’s Day Cocktail Class at Rail Haus
Celebrate friendship at Rail Haus in Dover with a Galentine’s Day cocktail class on Sunday evening. Attendees can mix signature drinks, enjoy treats and dance to music from a live DJ.
Big Chill Surf Cantina Hosts 'Love Stinks, Let’s Drink' Party
Not in the Valentine’s Day spirit? Big Chill Surf Cantina in Dewey Beach is throwing a "Love Stinks, Let’s Drink" party on Saturday night. The event invites singles and friends to enjoy live music and a silent disco, with the chance to meet someone new, or celebrate the single life. All the information can be found here.
Seaside Boat Show Returns to Ocean City
For those more interested in boats than boxes of chocolates, the Seaside Boat Show is back in Ocean City this weekend. The event features over 140 exhibitors and 50 boat dealers, showcasing the latest in boating and marine technology. Here are the details.
Contact Kristina DeRobertis with ideas for future Cool Things to Do segments at kderobertis@wrde.com.