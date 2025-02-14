Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&