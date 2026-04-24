DELMARVA - A busy weekend across Delmarva will feature festivals, outdoor activities and historical events.
Tulip Dig in Lewes
The Tulip Dig will take place Saturday, April 25, at 8 a.m. across multiple locations in Lewes, including Zwaanendael Park, Mary Vessels Park, 1812 Park, Otis Smith Park, Gateway Garden, the post office, Margaret Rollins Community Center and Lewes Library, Stango Park, Lighthouse Garden, and Dogfish and Graves Corners. Participants are encouraged to bring a trowel to dig and take part in the annual tradition organized by Lewes in Bloom.
Springfest in Ocean City
Springfest returns to the Ocean City Inlet Lot near the Boardwalk from Thursday through Sunday, April 23-26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The 35th anniversary event will include food vendors, live music, and handmade crafts.
Bug & Bud Festival in Milford
The Bug & Bud Festival is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Walnut Street in downtown Milford. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, a kid’s zone, and local shops.
Heacook Fest at Kylan Barn
Heacook Fest is scheduled for April 25, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Kylan Barn. The event will feature live performances by Amish Outlaws, Sara Spicer, and Dustin Showers, along with local vendors and small businesses. Family-friendly activities will include face painting, moon bounces, and more.
Delaware Defense Day in Lewes
Delaware Defense Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area in Cape Henlopen State Park. The event will include living history reenactments, interactive exhibits, military displays, and live music. Admission is free, with park entry fees in effect.
Ocean to Bay Bike Tour
The Ocean to Bay Bike Tour will take place Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, across southern Delaware. More than 2,000 cyclists are expected to ride routes ranging from 10 to 100 miles. A 10-mile Coastal Cruise option will also be available both days for riders of all skill levels.