Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&