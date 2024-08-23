DELAWARE/MARYLAND - August is flying right by and so is one annual event along the coast. From art to athletes, there's something cool for everyone to do this weekend.
Ocean City Jeep Fest Returns
An annual event is gearing up to four-wheel drive. Ocean City Jeep Fest is back through Sunday. The beach turns into a Jeep playground with a sand course by the pier and daily beach crawls. The Roland E. Powell Convention Center is the event hub, with a concert lineup playing at the Performing Arts Center. Concert tickets can be purchased at etix.com. The full Jeep Fest schedule can be found at oceancityjeepfest.com.
Ocean City Air Show Takes Off
The Ocean City Air Show zooms back onto the coast. There will be fighter jets, cargo demos, and even an Italian Air Force display in the U.S. for the first time in over 30 years. The full lineup and VIP tickets can be found at ocairshow.com.
Bargains on the Broadkill in Milton
Bargains on the Broadkill is back this Saturday. Sixty craft and artisan vendors will be set up in Milton Memorial Park. The Irish Eyes Canoe and Kayak Race starts at 10 a.m. The Rubber Duck Drop is at 2 p.m., with a chance to win prizes up to $500. There will be food trucks, a petting zoo and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ice Cream Social for a Cause
Just across Union Street, there's an ice cream social at King's Ice Cream for the Milton Garden Club. Twenty percent of sales will go to the club and, in turn, toward making Milton beautiful. Raffle tickets for the annual mega 50/50 raffle will be sold from 12 to 5 p.m.
Special Olympics Cycling Classic in Dover
Special Olympics athletes from around the region will meet in Dover on Saturday. The annual Regional Special Olympics Cycling Classic takes place at the DelDOT-Danner Campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 80 athletes are set to race various distances that accommodate different skill levels. Organizers say the day will begin with registration and warm-ups, followed by the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The cycling competitions will begin at 10:00 a.m. Awards will be given throughout the day after each event ends.
Jewelry Showcase at Heidi Lowe Gallery
A new jewelry showcase by artist Xinia Guan called "Single Source" opens at the Heidi Lowe Gallery this Saturday with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The artist draws inspiration from geometry found in the natural world, specifically from the Flower of Life. The show will be on display through October 24th.
Zoovie Night at the Salisbury Zoo
Zoom over to "Zoovie Night" at the Salisbury Zoo this Saturday. The "Zoovie" being screened is Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole. Get a ticket online. Bring a school supply donation to get free popcorn. Admission is free for members; otherwise, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Goonies-Fest in Milton
An outdoor celebration in Milton is set to benefit Beebe Hospital on Saturday night. The Goonies-Fest at Hudson Fields features children's games and activities, food trucks and vendors, live music, and, of course, a screening of The Goonies. The gates open at 6 p.m.