DELMARVA - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Delmarva has plenty to offer, whether you're a tomato lover, a new driver or someone looking to celebrate the region's agricultural roots.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is celebrating its 20th annual Tomato Festival on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes.
Visitors can try their luck guessing how many tomatoes are in a jar, check out the biggest tomato contest featuring home gardeners and farmers, or wear red for a free raffle entry.
Looking to brush up on your driving skills? The Millsboro Police Department is hosting a free "Traffic Safety: More Than Just Tickets" class Saturday at 9 a.m.
The event is open to drivers of all ages and experience levels and will be held at the Millsboro Police Department, 120 W. Railroad Ave.
Agriculture takes center stage across Maryland's Lower Shore as Maryland's Coast Agriculture Appreciation Week kicks off Saturday.
The Blessing of the Combines begins at 11 a.m. in Snow Hill and features a parade of combines and other farm equipment through downtown.
Meanwhile, the Berlin Peach Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum with fresh peaches, live entertainment, contests and family-friendly activities.