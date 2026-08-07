DELMARVA - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Delmarva has plenty to offer, from world-class skimboarding and independent films to colorful hot air balloons.
The world's longest-running skimboarding championship returns to Dewey Beach Friday through Sunday. The Zap World Championships begin at 8 a.m. Friday at 7 Read Ave., where professional and amateur riders from around the world will compete during the event's 44th year.
Movie lovers can head to Ocean City on Saturday for the 9th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge. Gates open at 7 p.m. at the 94th Street tennis courts in Little Salisbury Park, with screenings beginning at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and can vote for the Audience Choice Award.
In Dover, the Hot Air Balloon Festival takes over The Woodlands at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday. The family-friendly event was postponed because of anticipated storms and now returns this weekend with hot air balloon shows and entertainment for all ages.