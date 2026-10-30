Two children standing on steps in a red and black costume while holding orange jack o'lantern candy buckets.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is reminding families to keep safety in mind while trick-or-treating.

 Tia Jarvis

DELMARVA — From spooky history tours and fall festivals to seafood and Native American cultural celebrations, there are plenty of ways to spend Halloween weekend across Delmarva.

Here are some events happening Saturday and Sunday.

All Hallows' Eve in Lewes

The Lewes Historical Society will host its annual All Hallows' Eve celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Lewes Town Campus.

The free, family-friendly event will feature Halloween crafts, spooky stories, music, fortune-telling and demonstrations of traditional apple butter making.

Harvest Fest in Georgetown

Georgetown will celebrate the season Saturday with its first annual Harvest Fest on South Bedford Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event will include a children's costume parade at 11:30 a.m., a pumpkin decorating contest, music, fall activities and opportunities to visit local businesses.

Wicked Weekend in Milton

Milton will get into the Halloween spirit Saturday with Wicked Weekend at Milton Memorial Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

The free event will feature Halloween activities, pumpkin painting, games, food vendors and a haunted walk. Townwide trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

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Halloween trick-or-treating

Communities across Delmarva will also celebrate Halloween Saturday, with children dressing up and going door to door for candy.

Snow Hill Seafood Festival

Seafood lovers can head to downtown Snow Hill, Maryland, on Sunday for the sixth annual Snow Hill Seafood Festival.

The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and features an all-you-can-eat menu, live music, downtown shopping and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $70 per person.

Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival

Moviegoers can also take in a film Sunday during the 28th Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival, which brings independent films to the Delaware beach community.

Old Crow Manor supports educators

For those looking for a scare, Old Crow Manor offers another Halloween weekend option.

According to organizers, proceeds from the attraction will go toward supporting educators and fundraisers connected to Lulu M. Ross Elementary School, which was forced to close after a fire.

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Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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