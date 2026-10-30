DELMARVA — From spooky history tours and fall festivals to seafood and Native American cultural celebrations, there are plenty of ways to spend Halloween weekend across Delmarva.
Here are some events happening Saturday and Sunday.
All Hallows' Eve in Lewes
The Lewes Historical Society will host its annual All Hallows' Eve celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Lewes Town Campus.
The free, family-friendly event will feature Halloween crafts, spooky stories, music, fortune-telling and demonstrations of traditional apple butter making.
Harvest Fest in Georgetown
Georgetown will celebrate the season Saturday with its first annual Harvest Fest on South Bedford Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The family-friendly event will include a children's costume parade at 11:30 a.m., a pumpkin decorating contest, music, fall activities and opportunities to visit local businesses.
Wicked Weekend in Milton
Milton will get into the Halloween spirit Saturday with Wicked Weekend at Milton Memorial Park from 5 to 7 p.m.
The free event will feature Halloween activities, pumpkin painting, games, food vendors and a haunted walk. Townwide trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.
Halloween trick-or-treating
Communities across Delmarva will also celebrate Halloween Saturday, with children dressing up and going door to door for candy.
Snow Hill Seafood Festival
Seafood lovers can head to downtown Snow Hill, Maryland, on Sunday for the sixth annual Snow Hill Seafood Festival.
The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and features an all-you-can-eat menu, live music, downtown shopping and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $70 per person.
Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival
Moviegoers can also take in a film Sunday during the 28th Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival, which brings independent films to the Delaware beach community.
Old Crow Manor supports educators
For those looking for a scare, Old Crow Manor offers another Halloween weekend option.
According to organizers, proceeds from the attraction will go toward supporting educators and fundraisers connected to Lulu M. Ross Elementary School, which was forced to close after a fire.