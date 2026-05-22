Cool Things to Do May 23-25

As temperatures rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend, several events are planned across the Delaware and Maryland to mark the unofficial start of summer.

DELMARVA- As temperatures rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend, several events are planned across the Delaware and Maryland to mark the unofficial start of summer.

Rehoboth Beach

In Rehoboth Beach, Zelky’s Beach Arcade will host its 2nd Annual Beach Ball Drop on Saturday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a live countdown to summer as a 6-foot beach ball and hundreds of smaller beach balls are dropped over the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.

Bethany Beach 

In Bethany Beach, the annual Poseidon Festival returns this weekend with pirate- and mermaid-themed activities. Organizers say the festival will include performances, interactive experiences and educational programming celebrating the area’s coastal culture.

Ocean City 

Meanwhile, Ocean City will hold its Memorial Day ceremony Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Firefighters Memorial on North Division Street and the Boardwalk. The ceremony honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and will begin with two skydivers delivering the American flag.

Lewes
 
Lewes will host a Memorial Day Parade on Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by a tribute ceremony at noon at the American Legion Post.
 
Georgetown
 
The traditional Sussex County Memorial Day Service will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at The Circle in Georgetown. During the ceremony, memorial wreaths will be placed by local veterans groups and service organizations in honor of those who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and more recent conflicts fought to protect our freedoms.
 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you