DELMARVA- As temperatures rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend, several events are planned across the Delaware and Maryland to mark the unofficial start of summer.
Cool Things to Do May 23-25
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
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Lewes will host a Memorial Day Parade on Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by a tribute ceremony at noon at the American Legion Post.
Georgetown
The traditional Sussex County Memorial Day Service will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at The Circle in Georgetown. During the ceremony, memorial wreaths will be placed by local veterans groups and service organizations in honor of those who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and more recent conflicts fought to protect our freedoms.
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Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
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