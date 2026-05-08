DELMARVA — Mother’s Day weekend will bring several events to Sussex County, including art festivals, live music, dog-friendly activities and a food drive.
DockDogs at Dogfish Head
DockDogs will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton. The event will feature dogs competing in dock diving, vendors and a pup-approved pop-up bar.
Dewey Arts Festival
The Dewey Arts Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. near Dickinson Street and the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach. The festival, now in its 15th year, will feature more than 40 local artists.
Mother’s Day Arts and Crafts Show
The Mother’s Day Arts and Crafts Show will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 Kimmey Street in Georgetown. The free event will include vendors, crafts, drinks and music.
Stamp Out Hunger food drive
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach post office off Coastal Highway. People can help support local families by donating nonperishable food items.
Shanty Festival in Lewes
The Shanty Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Lewes Historical Society. The event will feature music and a chance for people to sing along as part of the weekend festivities.