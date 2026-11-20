DELMARVA – From holiday shopping and festive performances to community celebrations and dazzling light displays, there are plenty of ways to spend the weekend across Delmarva.
In Lewes, the city is hosting its annual Day of Gratitude on Saturday, Nov. 21. The day features several performances, a food drive and an opportunity to purchase fresh food at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. The celebration runs throughout the day, with activities scheduled until 6 p.m.
In Rehoboth Beach, the Christmas at the Beach Craft Show takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel. The family-friendly event will feature local crafts, vendors and a special appearance from Santa Claus.
Also in Rehoboth Beach, Schellville opens its holiday village Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m., with the annual tree lighting scheduled for 6 p.m. The holiday attraction features festive displays and family activities. Schellville is also scheduled to open Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. and again from 5 to 9 p.m.
For theater fans, Elf the Musical takes the stage at the Milton Theatre Saturday evening. The production begins at 7:30 p.m., bringing the popular holiday story to life.
Those looking to get a head start on holiday shopping can visit the East Coast Garden Center in Millsboro. The garden center is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature more than 75 local artists, bakers and makers.
And in Ocean City, the Winterfest of Lights returns to Northside Park for its 34th year. The walk-through holiday attraction features illuminated displays, seasonal scenes and entertainment. The festival is open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2027. Admission is $6 plus fees for visitors ages 12 and older, while children 11 and younger get in free.
Whether you're looking to support local businesses, enjoy live entertainment or take in the holiday lights, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season across Delmarva this weekend.