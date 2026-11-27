DELMARVA - Looking for something to do on Delmarva over Thanksgiving weekend? From holiday markets and Christmas tree lightings to illuminated displays and seasonal entertainment, communities throughout Delaware and Maryland have several events scheduled for Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29.
Friday, November 27
Ice Ice Berlin – Berlin, Maryland
Downtown Berlin will host Ice Ice Berlin from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring more than 30 ice sculptures, holiday activities and a Christmas tree lighting scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Christmas Tree Lighting – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand will host its Christmas tree lighting from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The event includes a holiday sing-along and community tree lighting.
Saturday, November 28
Dewey Beach Christmas Tree Lighting – Dewey Beach, Delaware
Fifer's Market will host a community Christmas tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Santa is expected around 6:15 p.m.
Light Up the Park – Milton, Delaware
Milton Memorial Park will host its Light Up the Park celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the lights scheduled to turn on at 6 p.m. The event includes music and a community holiday lighting celebration.
Berlin Merry Marketplace – Berlin, Maryland
Berlin's Merry Marketplace is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The event features local art, seasonal food and shopping.
Sunday, November 29
Schellville Holiday Village – Rehoboth Beach
Schellville Holiday Village is scheduled to open Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitors can experience holiday lights, seasonal displays and family activities. The village is listed as closed Friday and Saturday this weekend.