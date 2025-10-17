DELMARVA- This weekend, Delmarva offers a wide range of events from cute and cuddly to spooky and thrilling.
Bark on the Boards – Rehoboth Beach
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting Bark on the Boards Saturday morning. The event features dog diving competitions, a costume contest, and plenty of adoptable pets looking for a forever home.
Milton Zombie Fest – Milton
Hudson Fields in Milton transforms into a zombie haven Saturday night for the Milton Zombie Fest. This year’s theme is “Apocalypse,” and visitors can enjoy freak shows, food trucks, and more.
Delmarva Folk Fest – Houston
The Delmarva Folk Fest runs both Saturday and Sunday. Along with musical performances, there will be crafting activities and family-friendly fun.
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding Barn Dance – Milton
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding hosts its 9th annual barn dance Saturday. The fundraiser includes BBQ, dancing, and other activities, with proceeds benefiting equine-assisted therapy programs.
Camp Rehoboth Block Party – Rehoboth Beach
The Camp Rehoboth Block Party returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. The event features dozens of vendors, live performances, and art displays. Entrance is free, but donations are encouraged.
Reach Kristina DeRobertis at kderobertis@wrde.com with ideas for future cool things to do on Delmarva.