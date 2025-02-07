MILLSBORO, Del. - For David and Michael Johnson, being Philadelphia Eagles fans is more than just a good way to spend Sundays in the fall—it’s a way of life. You can literally see their devotion to the team plastered all over the walls of their "fan cave." The two brothers have posters, replica Super Bowl rings, a Lombardi Trophy, andeven tattoos. But beyond the wins and losses, their passion for the team is rooted in something much deeper: family.
A Legacy of Loyalty
Sitting on a stool next to his brother Michael inside their incredibly well-curated fan cave, David Johnson showed CoastTV pictures of the two brothers and their father, Don Johnson, at an Eagles training camp years ago.
Like a lot of families, sports were a fundamental part of how the Johnson brothers bonded with their father.
"He took us to our first game when we were about ten years old," Michael Johnson said. "We loved it up in Philly."
Don Johnson was known for his unwavering dedication to the Eagles.
"He was a diehard," David Johnson said. "Sundays were for the Eagles. Don’t call him. Don’t come to the door."
"No talking during the game," Michael Johnson added.
An Emotional Championship
In 2018 when the Eagles defeated a seemingly unbeatable New England Patriots team in the Super Bowl, Don Johnson’s reaction was unforgettable.
"I've never seen my dad cry," David Johnson said. "And that was the first time."
Sadly, the patriarch of the family passed away two years ago. But even in death, his Eagles pride remained intact.
"Before he passed, he always said, 'When I die, I want you to bury me in my Eagles gear,'" David Johnson said. "Before they closed the casket, everybody sang the Eagles fight song. We wanted everyone to show up in their favorite football attire. And that’s what we did."
"We did it," Michael Johnson added. "Everybody sang."
Looking Ahead
As the Eagles prepare for another shot at glory, the Johnson brothers remain as devoted as ever.
"If the Eagles win, I’m going to cry," David Johnson admitted.
"Yeah, we might cry," Michael Johnson echoed. "If we don’t cry, we’ll be close to it."
Because sometimes, the outcome of a game, played by grown adults, broadcast all around the world, is THE thing that brings a family together.