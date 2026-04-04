DELMARVA - Families across Delmarva will have several opportunities to celebrate the Easter season with community egg hunts and spring activities in the coming weeks.
Milford
A free Easter Community Dinner is planned for April 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at Shockley Hall, 106 S. Walnut St. The event is organized by Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and will focus on bringing the community together with support for programs centered on clothing, food, education and shelter. Organizers said the gathering is open to the public.
Georgetown
A free Easter celebration is planned for March 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way in Georgetown.
The event will include Easter egg hunts for children 12 and younger, along with inflatables, free ice cream, popcorn and other activities. Organizers say the event is open to the public and designed to offer a fun afternoon for families.
Lewes
The 58th Annual Great Delaware Kite Festival will take place on Good Friday at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.
The event begins with an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. featuring about 5,000 candy-filled eggs for children ages 12 and younger. Kite competitions for children and teens are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by the highest kite competition around 1 p.m., which is open to all ages.
Registration for kite competitions starts at 10 a.m., and all festival activities are free.
Additionally, the annual Bunny Bonanza will return to Lewes Canalfront Park on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature a unique arrival by the Easter Bunny by boat. The free, family-friendly event is hosted by Freedom Boat Club and the SeaSisters. Organizers say the celebration will include seasonal activities and entertainment for all ages, along with photo and video opportunities.
Rehoboth Beach
The Sussex County Land Trust will host its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 22 at the historic Wolfe House property at 36070 Wolfe Neck Road in Rehoboth Beach. Families are invited to attend the free event, which begins at 2 p.m., with the egg hunt scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.
The Easter Bunny will also appear during the event, giving children the opportunity to say hello and take photos. Organizers say advance registration is required so they can plan for the number of participants.
The egg hunt is part of the Sussex County Land Trust’s 25th anniversary celebration, recognizing a quarter century of protecting natural and historic places throughout Sussex County. The nonprofit organization works to preserve open space while providing parks and outdoor recreation opportunities for the public.
Additionally, the 5th Annual Easter Bonnet Bar Crawl will take place on Saturday, April 4, raising money for the Rehoboth Beach Bears High School Scholarship Program.
The event begins at 12:45 p.m. with a photo opportunity on the boardwalk at Above The Dunes. Participants will then make stops at The Purple Parrot and finish at Aqua Bar & Grill, where the Bonnet Contest is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Organizers say bonnets are encouraged, and the event is open to the public, with prizes including more than $100 for first place.
Also, Schellville will host its Easter Eggstravaganza across two days, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and March 28 from noon to 3 p.m., with special hours for children with special needs from 10 a.m. to noon on March 28.
The ticketed event will feature egg and treat stations hosted by local businesses and volunteers, along with visits from the Easter Bunny, balloon art, a bounce house, obstacle course, train rides and more.
Organizers say the event is designed as a “trick-or-treat style” Easter experience, allowing children to collect eggs and goodies throughout the venue. Tickets are required for anyone older than age 2, while children under 2 can attend for free.
Dewey Beach
The Dewey Beach Egg Scoop returns Saturday, April 4, at Van Dyke Street Beach near the Hyatt in Dewey Beach. The children’s free egg hunts begin at 10:45 a.m. for ages 2–4, 11 a.m. for ages 5–8, and 11:15 a.m. for ages 9 and older. Participants are encouraged to bring a basket for the beach egg hunt.
Adults can also take part in an 11:30 a.m. egg hunt with a $20 entry fee and a 50/50 cash prize. The event also includes the Dewey Dogs Easter Parade at 11:45 a.m., where people can bring leashed dogs to join the fun.
The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos during the event.
Dagsboro
The 8th Annual Town of Dagsboro Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dagsboro Fire Hall on Clayton Street. Egg hunts will be divided by age group, including 10:20 a.m. for ages up to 3, 10:40 a.m. for ages 4-5, 11 a.m. for ages 6-8, and 11:20 a.m. for ages 9 and older.
Each hunt will include hundreds of eggs, along with prizes, candy and a chance to find a golden egg for a grand prize. The event will also feature fire trucks, police cars and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Millville
The Town of Millville’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Evans Park, 32517 Dukes Drive in Millville.
Egg hunts will be held in age groups, including 10 a.m. for ages 0-3, 10:30 a.m. for ages 4-6, and 11 a.m. for ages 7-10. A hunt for individuals with special needs is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be held indoors.
Organizers say the event will include balloon art, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Participants are encouraged to bring their own basket.
Frankford
The 11th Annual Egg Scramble hosted by Envision Frankford will take place on Saturday, April 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Frankford Town Park. Egg hunts will be held by age group, including 0-2 at 12:20 p.m., 3-5 at 12:40 p.m., 6-8 at 1 p.m., and 9-12 at 1:20 p.m. An additional area for children with special needs will open at 12:30 p.m. Organizers say the event will also include a visit from the Easter Bunny, with prizes awarded for select eggs.
Blades
The Town of Blades and the Blades Police Department will host the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28 at Blades Park, located at 100 East Seventh St. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with activities beginning at the park pavilion. Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate. Organizers say the egg hunt will be divided into four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-8 and 9-12.
Crisfield
TidalHealth Alice B. Tawes Nursing & Rehabilitation will host a community egg hunt on Saturday, March 28 at its campus at 201 Hall Highway. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. Organizers say children of all ages are welcome to participate in the event. After the hunt, guests are invited to stay and enjoy complimentary hot dogs, chips and drinks.
This article will be updated with more events as they become available.