DELMARVA - From historic celebrations to live music and fireworks, towns across coastal Delaware and Maryland are ready to welcome 2026 with a wide range of events. Here's a town-by-town look at what’s happening this New Year’s Eve.
Milton
Close out the year at Milton Theatre with the band CRUSH, performing Top 40 hits from the 1940s to the 1990s. The theatre will supply the party hats, noisemakers and other festive gear. The show begins at 9:30 p.m., and tickets range from $39.86 to $49.13.
Lewes
Anchor Drop at Canalfront Park
The Lightship Overfalls Foundation will host two anchor drops at Lewes Canalfront Park:
- Drop 1: 5:30–7 p.m. (UK time)
- Drop 2: 11:30 p.m.–12 a.m. (Traditional)
There will be two New Year’s contests: “Drop the Anchor” and “Have a Blast” with the ship’s horn. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies will be provided, and La Pinkeria Taco Truck will be on site from 5–7 p.m.
Ring in the new year with The Freshly Squeezed Band at The Wheelhouse from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The party is on a first come, first serve basis. There will be a $45 buffet upstairs, with the upstairs opening at 6 p.m. Complimentary champagne is included.
Lewes Junction Bell Ringing
The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association will host a bell-ringing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1, 2026, to mark the beginning of Lewes 250 and America’s 250th anniversary year.
The historic bell from a 1913 Pennsylvania Railroad steam engine will be available for the public to ring, $5 for adults and free for children. The celebration includes holiday caboose tours and complimentary hot beverages and cookies.
Dewey Beach
Bottle & Cork will welcome 2026 with bands Mr. Greengenes and KleptoRadio from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $80 and include an open bar.
Ocean City
Ocean City will close out its 150th anniversary year with two free fireworks shows at midnight, one downtown on the beach near Dorchester Street and another uptown at Northside Park.
Free Bus Service
The town is offering free bus service from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Buses will run every 30 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m.
Winterfest of Lights
Winterfest at Northside Park will be open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. While Santa will not be available after Dec. 23, families can enjoy giveaways from Coca-Cola until midnight.