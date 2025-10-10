LEWES, Del. - The career division of the Lewes Fire Department has ratified its first union contract following more than a year of negotiations, while clarifying its stance on "recent actions or statements made by volunteer members or volunteer leadership that have been the subject of public attention."
The agreement, finalized in June 2025, comes after the division voted unanimously in May 2024 to unionize under the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 326.
In a statement sent to CoastTV News, the career division addressed recent internal incidents involving volunteer members of the department, stating that career staff had no involvement in those actions or their handling.
"The career division does not agree with or condone any of the recent actions or statements made by volunteer members or volunteer leadership that have been the subject of public attention," the statement read. "We believe these incidents should never have occurred and that they were handled improperly by volunteer management."
The career division is composed of 24 full-time firefighters and EMTs who provide emergency services to the Lewes Fire District and surrounding areas around the clock.
“Our mission remains focused on providing professional, compassionate, and reliable emergency services to the citizens and visitors of Lewes,” the statement continued. “We take great pride in our work and will continue to serve with integrity and dedication.”
The statement comes after recent controversy at the Lewes Fire Department, following former fire chief Bill Buckaloo saying the n-word while off duty at the Irish Eyes restaurant in July.
Buckaloo was originally suspended for 60 days and has since been reinstated as member of the fire department.
Prior to that, while Buckaloo was serving his fifth term as fire chief, he was involved in two other public incidents. In 2018, he was arrested by Lewes police for disorderly conduct after urinating off a dock. In 2020, while serving as assistant chief, Buckaloo was suspended for a Facebook post that included a slur aimed at a drag performer following a show in Rehoboth Beach. The post was later deleted and Buckaloo issued a public apology.