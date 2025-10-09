LEWES, Del. — Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco says internal matters at the Lewes Fire Department remain the responsibility of its leadership, though she continues to hold conversations with those currently in charge.
“There is no tolerance for hate or discrimination in our community." Marasco said in an interview with CoastTV. “You have to self-govern. And that’s what I believe the president and the new chief have done.”
Marasco encouraged the department to evaluate its bylaws if they’re not addressing the needs of the community or current challenges.
“If we find that our processes and public procedures are not nimble enough to address a critical issue, then it behooves us to go back in and rewrite bylaws,” she said. “But that is their responsibility.”
The mayor confirmed the city and the Board of Public Works combined provide about $100,000 annually to the department and there are no plans to change that amount due to current controversy.
“We still have a responsibility to help fund,” she said. “Our finance decision is about public safety to the entire community.”
While Marasco says outside organizations should hold the fire department accountable, she maintains that internal governance ultimately rests with the department itself.
This comes after former Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo's return as a member of the Lewes Fire Department, reigniting concerns from the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and some community members.