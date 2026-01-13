This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The national anthem kicked off the eighth annual Beards at the Beach competition, where every style of facial hair was on display as contestants competed for top honors while raising money for local causes.
The event, hosted by the Bearded Men Society of Ocean City, brought together participants and spectators for a day of judging, camaraderie and charity. Vice President Anthony Palmigiano explained how winners were selected.
“All first place winners will come up,” Palmigiano said. “The judges will get to look at them one more time, and then the judges decide the best in show.”
The Bearded Men Society of Ocean City was founded in 2014 and has steadily grown its presence in the community. Along with hosting events, the group focuses on volunteer work and charitable giving.
Proceeds from this year’s competition benefited Diakonia, a transitional housing program in West Ocean City, and the Ocean City chapter of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
Jason Sewell competed in the event for the first time this year and said the cause drew him in. “It’s a good way to give back to the local community, have fun and get to meet people,” Sewell said. “Just a great time.”
As beards were styled and judged throughout the day, organizers said thousands of dollars were raised to support the two organizations. Palmigiano said community service remains at the heart of the group’s mission.
“We’re beards, beers and volunteers,” he said. “If somebody needs our help, they call, we get as many club members together as we can and go help out.”
Those who were unable to attend the event in person can still support the cause by donating through the Bearded Men Society of Ocean City’s website.