The Ties that Bind Us: From the racetrack to the couch finding greyhounds a loving home

DELAWARE- When you think about a greyhound, the words fast, agile, lean, and unique probably come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that these beautifully athletic creatures can also be incredibly gentle and social.
“They just soothe the soul,” said Dana Peterson, foster coordinator for Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware. “I call them soul animals because their souls are just so, so soft and so gentle. They’re just amazing, calm, sweet animals.”
According to the American Kennel Club, cheetahs are the only land animal faster than a greyhound. That incredible speed is why many greyhounds spend the first few years of their lives racing. But once their racing days are over, these furry friends need loving homes to enjoy their well-earned retirement.
That’s where the nonprofit Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware steps in.
“So they retire from racing and then we place them in adoptive homes so they get to live out their life on a couch or on a rug,” Peterson said. “They’ve done their career racing, and then they get to carry on as a pet. When they retire, they learn how to be a pet and live their best life.”
Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware takes its role of matching a dog to a family very seriously, which is why the adoption process is never rushed.
“So say you have a two-story house, we want to put the dog in a foster home that has a two-story home so they can learn the steps,” Peterson said. “Or say you have a kitty, we want to put the foster dog in a house with a kitty to make sure they’re kitty safe before we turn them over to the forever home to make sure it’s a good fit.”
Although they’re known for their speed, retired greyhounds actually don’t need tons of space.
“People think greyhounds need to run for hours. They don’t,” Peterson said. “Or that they need to walk for hours. They just need a fenced yard or a leash. They’ll run in the yard for five minutes, or they’ll go walk a mile or two, and then they’ll come home and sleep for hours upon hours.”
Peterson, a proud greyhound owner herself, said there’s one thing anyone looking to adopt should know: You’ll likely fall madly in love.
“When I adopted Lucy back in 2016, it’s hard to describe what it is about these dogs,” Peterson said. “I’m probably not the only one who feels that way. They just touch you on a deeper level. They love you unconditionally, and it’s apparent. I know all dogs love you unconditionally, but the love from a greyhound, it’s just apparent that they think, ‘Oh, you’re my person.’”
For those unable to adopt or foster, Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware is always looking for volunteers and donations.