This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILTON, Del. — For Al Frantic, music has always been more than a hobby — it is a lifelong passion and a way to connect with others.
"I've been a musician since, you know, like, junior high school, on and off, and, always have played in bands and always, you know, dabbled and went back and forth over the years," Frantic said.
Today, he channels that passion into his Milton business, Frantic Frets and Music. In 2022, he and his wife, Mary, launched the nonprofit Frantic Music Project to support local musicians facing financial hardship.
Mary Frantic said many musicians rely solely on their performances to make a living.
"A lot of them, that's all they do for a living. They don't have a day job with benefits," she said.
"Most of them don't carry health insurance. They don't have retirement or 401K's. So, if they lose gigs, they're losing their income."
That reality hit home in January 2024 for longtime local musician Junior Wilson. Wilson fell inside his home and suffered a severe head trauma. He was in the hospital for several months and underwent multiple surgeries.
"This is someone who he spent his whole life in the music industry. That was how he put a roof over his head and he needed help."
Nine months after Wilson’s accident, the music community rallied around him with a fundraiser dubbed Jammin' for Junior. Fellow musicians and supporters gathered to celebrate their friend and help ease his financial burden.
"it's great to see your friends come out and show some support. You know, it's great," Wilson said.
While that event focused on helping one musician, the Frantic Music Project is now setting its sights on a broader mission — building a dedicated fund to assist musicians facing catastrophic illness or major life events.
Through expanded fundraising efforts, the nonprofit hopes to ensure local musicians with varying needs and skills have a safety net when unexpected challenges arise, allowing them to continue pursuing their passion.