The Food Bank of Delaware is working to change that, distributing thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families across the state.
At a drive-thru food pantry in Georgetown, volunteers distributed more than 2,500 boxes of food, along with eggs, milk, fresh fruit and turkeys.
One of the recipients was Nikki Yurchak from Long Neck, who lost her seasonal job earlier this year.
“I struggle, I'm sure everyone's struggling. You feel it at the grocery store," Yurchak says. "You're not used to having to go to food banks. People are standing out for hours in the cold just to get a couple bags of food. But when you're hungry, you're going to do that."
As Yurchak drove through the line, volunteers asked how she was doing, offered well wishes, and provided more than just a meal, but a reminder that each one of us matters.
"This is a small community, and there's not very many, but when people come together [like this] it's nice. It's nice for the holidays," Yurchak explains. "There's just something to look forward to."
For the Food Bank of Delaware, the distribution is about more than addressing hunger. It is also about reminding families that they are supported by their community.
“I think we want to ensure that families have hope,” said Chad Robinson, the Food Bank of Delaware's Vice President of External Affairs. “In this season of thankfulness, it's all of us thinking about the things that we're grateful for and the blessings that we have. And we want every family to be able to walk away today knowing that they can experience that time of love and fellowship and friends and family around the Thanksgiving table.”
Volunteers of all ages helped distribute food, including Nissi Malbert, a junior at Milford High School.
“I'm super excited to see people and then they're all so thankful," she tells CoastTV. So it makes me, just makes me all jolly.”
The need for food assistance continues to grow. Earlier this month, another 1,000 boxes were assembled in Milford.
For those in need after the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware has multiple resources.
Yurchak's message to others in need?
"Don't be ashamed. Don't be scared to ask. Assistance is out there. You just have to ask for it, and people are willing to help you."