MILFORD, Del. - The Harry K Foundation, in partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms, is helping families in Kent and Sussex counties put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this holiday season.
As part of the annual “Thanksgiving For All” initiative, 1,000 holiday meal boxes are being distributed to families facing food insecurity.
The effort brings together 23 school partners, whose representatives are picking up meal boxes from the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford facility to distribute to families identified as needing assistance.
Each box includes a roaster chicken donated by Perdue Farms.
“Thanksgiving is a time that revolves around a shared meal, and we don’t think anyone should not be able to share that experience with family and friends,” said Chad Robinson, vice president of external affairs for the Food Bank of Delaware.
Robinson emphasized the importance of community partnerships in making the annual distribution possible.
“Today reminds me of what we can do when we all partner together,” Robinson said.
Organizers say the initiative is about more than providing food. It’s about ensuring families across Kent and Sussex counties have the opportunity to gather around the table and celebrate Thanksgiving together.