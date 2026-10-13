This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
LEWES, Del. - A historic red ship along Pilottown Road in Lewes is getting a spooky makeover this October as the Overfalls Foundation introduces Ghostship Overfalls, a haunted walk-through experience designed to raise money for the ship's preservation.
The Overfalls Foundation maintains the historic Lightship Overfalls, a National Historic Landmark. This year, the organization is trying a different approach to fundraising after a challenging summer.
“We had a tough summer with the heat. So we couldn’t open some days” said Overfalls Foundation President Dave Shook.
The Halloween attraction transforms the ship into a haunted experience, but foundation members say the Overfalls may already have some paranormal activity of its own.
“it was definitely verified that we had the presence of paranormal activity. So they were communicating with this paranormal presence and we decided, well, there's, you know, them there hills” Shook said.
Beyond the Halloween scares, the foundation relies on dedicated volunteers who help keep the historic ship in good condition.
Shook, who served in the Coast Guard, said the volunteers' commitment means a great deal to him.
“I was in the Coast Guard for years, 1970. And these folks here, they do it because they love it. And our volunteers. It could be 100 degrees out and they're still here working,” Shook said.
Tony Palm is among those volunteers. He helped prepare the ship for Ghostship Overfalls and is also a member of the Dirty Hands Gang, a group dedicated to maintaining the historic landmark.
The group consists of approximately 25 to 30 volunteers who meet every Tuesday to handle maintenance work aboard the ship.
For the volunteers, preserving the Overfalls is about protecting a piece of maritime history for future generations.
“as a National Historic Landmark, we have a responsibility to maintain it. We have from the very beginning, and this is a way for us to try to raise money.” Palm said.
Ghostship Overfalls will take place every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30, giving visitors a chance to experience a haunted attraction while supporting the preservation of one of Lewes' historic landmarks.