This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Botanic Gardens has unveiled its newest addition: the Annette Pennoni Meadow Pavilion, a multipurpose building designed to expand the gardens’ ability to host programs and community events.
“Right now, if we have a program and it rains, our first question is, 'did you bring an umbrella?' Now, if it rains, we have a place to bring everyone inside,” said Raymond Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens.
The ribbon-cutting celebration, held in September, marked the completion of a five-year project. Music, champagne and applause accompanied the opening of the pavilion, which sits on the gardens’ 37-acre property.
The building spans 3,300 square feet and can accommodate more than 200 people. It also features a living roof patio.
The pavilion is named after Annette Pennoni, the late wife of Celestino "Chuck" Pennoni, and for years, the Pennonis have been supporters of the gardens.
Carol Zonko, vice president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, said seeing the project completed means a lot.
“It was just so incredibly moving for me because here we are, you know, all these years working towards it and reach this goal and how magnificent it is,” Zonko said.
Both Zonko and Sander credited volunteers for keeping the gardens thriving.
“The volunteers are the lifeblood of the gardens and always have been,” Zonko said.
“We wouldn't have this garden if it wasn’t for the volunteers,” agreed Stephen Pryce Lea, deputy executive director of horticulture.
Pryce Lea said the gardens’ emphasis on native plants continues to draw visitors.
“By choosing plants that belong, you really are inviting the wildlife back,” he said.
He encouraged residents and visitors to experience the grounds firsthand.
“Come in, enjoy, take a break from the stress of everyday life,” Pryce Lea said. “Enjoy our woodland trails and 1,000 feet of shoreline creek.”
With the addition of the new pavilion, the Delaware Botanic Gardens now have expanded options for programming while continuing to highlight native plantings and natural spaces.