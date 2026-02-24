This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - First State Community Action Agency is celebrating 60 years of service after serving more than 8,000 families across Delaware over the past year through programs including case management, afterschool homework help, and a food pantry that has assisted more than 450 families so far this year.
The organization was formed in 1965 as Sussex County Community Action Agency and is now the only community action agency in Delaware.
Bernice Edwards, who began working with the nonprofit in 1978 and is going into her 20th year as executive director, said the agency's focus remains on helping families in need across the First State.
"We are an anti-poverty program, and our mission is to work towards the elimination of poverty and lessen the effect of poverty on people of low income," Edwards said.
Douglas Curry Jr. of Bridgeville said he visits the Georgetown food pantry once a month.
"It helps me out very well because I'm not realizing that prices have gone up. So, this really helps everything for me to be able to feed myself," Curry said.
Edwards said partnerships with other nonprofits allow the agency to expand its reach and better serve families.
"That's what community action is all about. How do we partner with other nonprofits working with families, helping families to become self-sufficient? Sometimes... we can't be everything to everybody," Edwards said.
As it marks six decades of service, the agency continues working to provide support and resources to communities across Delaware.