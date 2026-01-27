This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILTON, Del. — Music is becoming more accessible for middle school students in Sussex County, thanks to a new arts education initiative from the Freeman Foundation.
Seventh graders at Mariner Middle School are learning to play the ukulele through the program, which provides classrooms with a full set of instruments and teaching tools at no cost. Nancy Curry, arts education coordinator for Freeman Arts, said the goal is to put “an instrument in every hand” and open the door to new creative opportunities.
The initiative is supported by Dr. Louise Anderson of Salisbury University, who recently taught a series of lessons in Mrs. Colegrove’s music class. Anderson said watching students grasp new skills was “magic,” noting the group stayed focused and engaged throughout each session.
Colegrove said the ukulele has helped students sharpen skills like concentration, listening and memory — often without realizing it. She added that the instrument gives some students, who may not connect with other subjects, a chance to discover something they enjoy and can succeed in.
Curry said the ukulele is an accessible entry point to music education. “It’s sort of a gateway to guitar or larger string instruments,” she said, adding that the emphasis is on participation rather than perfection.