...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. &&