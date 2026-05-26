GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown says its mission goes beyond helping animals find homes, focusing instead on creating lasting connections between pets and people.
Inside the shelter, every animal has a different story. Staff and volunteers say many of the animals that arrive at the shelter come from difficult situations, but are given a chance to start over.
One of those animals is Mary Kate, a dog who has been at the shelter for eight months after being confiscated in an animal cruelty case involving multiple dogs.
"She's really a really good example of the forgiveness of animals," said Laura Page, senior operations manager. "She clearly was not treated well in her past. She was abused. That whole case was. But she's resilient. She doesn't judge based on the human race. She is very forgiving. Loves people."
Staff members say every animal that enters their care receives individualized attention, including medical treatment, behavioral support and time to adjust before being placed for adoption.
"Every pet that comes through one of our shelter's doors comes with a different story," said Walter Fenstermacher, director of operations. "So we really take the time to learn their personalities, take the time to learn their behaviors, take the time to prepare them for a new home. And we make sure that they get the medical care that they need."
Fenstermacher added that some animals need additional time to decompress or undergo behavioral modification before they are ready for permanent placement.
"We really look to focus on not only adoptable pets, but also animals that may need a little bit of time to decompress," Fenstermacher said. "Potentially some behavior modification. And they work with our behavioral team here at the animal rescue center to better prepare them for a permanent placement into a new home."
The shelter says the work is about more than adoptions. Staff say pets can provide companionship, comfort and emotional healing for families.
"I find that adding a pet to a family really enriches the lives of both parties," Fenstermacher said.
According to the shelter, more than 10,000 animals were served in Delaware last year. Some arrived lost or abandoned, while others were rescued from unsafe environments.
The shelter says their goal is to ensure the best match possible between animals and adopters, helping create long-term bonds that benefit both pets and families.
And as more animals continue waiting for permanent homes, the BVSPCA says community support remains critical in helping provide care and second chances for animals in need.