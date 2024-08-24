From flooding to marijuana regulations, even Delmarva politicians speaking at the Democratic National Convention, it's been a busy week. For any of the stories you may have missed, this is your week in review:
Monday: Drivers woke up to a flooded Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet. A storm surge from an offshore storm, combined with high tide, washed away the dunes in the area. Flooding on this stretch of highway has been an ongoing problem for years.
Tuesday: In Ocean City, the town held the second reading of an ordinance to align its marijuana regulations more closely with state rules. The new regulations expand the available hours of operation and set guidelines on the distance dispensaries must maintain from schools, childcare centers, state parks, and other dispensaries.
Wednesday: Delmarva received some attention at the Democratic National Convention. Delaware Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, currently running for the Senate, took the stage as did Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
Thursday: Delaware honored a fallen hero. Hundreds of friends, family, and colleagues paid their respects to firefighter Thomas Wilson Berry III, who died earlier this month. A lengthy procession of more than 80 emergency units escorted Berry's casket from the church to the cemetery.
Friday: The Cape Henlopen School District's decision to move forward with two high-dollar projects sparked mixed reactions from the community. One project involves a 24-classroom expansion and athletic facility renovation. The other project includes purchasing 103 acres of land, building a new district office, a bus maintenance facility, and a natatorium. The plans are not finalized yet, they now head to the Department of Education for approval.