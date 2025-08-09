Special elections, marijuana sales, road construction, and more, it was another busy week on Delmarva. This is your Week In Review:
MONDAY: Members of the Lewes Police Bargaining Unit announced that they have no confidence in the Lewes City Manager.
The union said the city failed to follow promotion policies, claiming the recent process hurt morale and could affect recruiting. Mayor Amy Marasco said she is confident both sides will work through the issue.
TUESDAY: Democrat Alonna Berry won a special election to represent District 20, defeating Republican Nikki Miller by 121 votes. The race was held to replace Stell Parker Selby, who resigned due to health complications.
WEDNESDAY: Delaware reported more than $903,000 in sales from the first weekend of recreational marijuana sales. State officials said dispensaries passed compliance checks with no issues.
THURSDAY: The Division of Parks and Recreation outlined two options for the damaged pier at Cape Henlopen State Park — one for repair and one for replacement, both exceeding current available funding. Officials said they are exploring financial options.
FRIDAY: DelDOT announced the opening of the first ramp and connector road of the North Millsboro Bypass. The full bypass is expected to open in late September.