CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK - More than 5,000 square feet of the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park remain closed as state officials consider costly repair and replacement options.
The Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation held a meeting to update the public on the pier’s future. Three sections of the pier have been shut down after an inspection revealed structural concerns with the wooden pilings that support the deck. An engineering analysis conducted in March confirmed the need for repairs.
Two potential paths forward were outlined: repairing the existing structure at an estimated cost of $1 million or rebuilding the entire pier, which could cost upwards of $22 million. Park officials noted that funding for either option is currently unavailable.
"The pier just needs to be fixed," said Arthur Posey, a fisherman visiting the park. "It gets crowded out here. And if we had more pier to work with, it would be better, people could stretch out a little bit more."
With questions still looming, the Division of Parks is planning a stakeholder workshop this fall to explore next steps.
No timeline has been set for construction or reopening of closed sections.