Indian River Inlet, Del. — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company has been awarded an $8.1 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District to begin dredging and beach replenishment along the north shore of the Indian River Inlet in Sussex County, Delaware.
Under the new contract, crews will dredge about 550,000 cubic yards of sand from the offshore inlet system and place it on a stretch of beach north of the inlet. The goal is to reduce coastal storm damage risks in the area, particularly to Route 1 and the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
Beachgoers can expect temporary closures during construction, which is scheduled to begin this fall and last about four to six weeks.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has resumed operations at the Indian River Inlet sand bypass plant after completing several years of repairs. The plant, a joint effort between DNREC and the Army Corps, is designed to move about 100,000 cubic yards of sand annually from the south shore to the north—restoring natural sand flow disrupted by the inlet jetties.
This contract marks the second phase of a joint effort by DNREC and the Army Corps to manage coastal storm risk in the area. DNREC previously completed a similar project at the site in March 2025.
In addition, DNREC is currently drafting plans to repair the north jetty at the inlet under a separate contract. That project is expected to be finalized by December 2025, with construction beginning in spring 2026.