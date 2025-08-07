OCEAN CITY, Md. - A reported theft from a restaurant near 11th Street and Atlantic Avenue turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, when a man and woman were seen leaving the restaurant through separate exits. Police initially asked for the public’s help in identifying the pair in connection with a possible theft.
However, after investigating, officers confirmed that no theft occurred and that the situation was due to confusion within the restaurant’s management team.
Ocean City Police have since identified the individuals and closed their investigation.