DE Selbyville lottery winner

Raymond, a local barber and musician, recently claimed a large prize from the 50th Anniversary Instant Game. (The Delaware Lottery)

SELBYVILLE, Del.- A longtime Delaware Lottery player from Selbyville is celebrating a big win. Raymond, a local barber and musician, recently claimed a $50,000 prize from the 50th Anniversary Instant Game.

According to the Delaware Lottery, Raymond has been a loyal player for over 20 years. His efforts paid off when he scratched off the top prize in the popular instant ticket game.

Raymond told the Lottery that he plans to use part of the money to buy an electric drum kit to make travel easier during the summer as he performs with his band.

The 50th Anniversary Instant Game is one of several special offerings launched to commemorate the Delaware Lottery's half-century milestone.

