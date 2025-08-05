LEWES, Del. - A Lewes man faces multiple charges after police say he fired several shots at a car in a restaurant parking lot late Aug. 4.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded about 11:04 p.m. to Mr. P’s Pizza, 1004 Kings Highway, for a report of a shooting. Detectives determined that an 18-year-old man had driven to the restaurant to pick up a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl.
Police said Elijah Bush, 20, of Lewes, was wearing a ski mask and talking to one of the teens when they arrived. As the teens got into the victim’s car, Bush pulled a gun and fired several shots, hitting the car as it left the parking lot. No one was hurt.
Bush was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He was taken to Troop 7, charged, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,100 cash bond.
Bush faces the following charges:
Possession of a firearm by a person under 21
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm)
Three counts of first-degree reckless endangering
Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony
Criminal mischief under $1,000