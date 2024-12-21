Between holiday shopping and event planning it's easy to miss a story here and there, to keep you caught up CoastTV has your Week In Review:
Dangerous Day on Georgetown Roads
Monday was a tough day for drivers in Georgetown, the local fire company responded to seven car accidents over just a few hours. One crash even required a vehicle extraction. This is a good reminder that it's important to stay alert behind the wheel and to drive safely during the holiday season.
Flying Cars in Sussex County
On Tuesday, as concerns about drones near the Jersey coast continue to circulate, a father-daughter team in Delaware is showcasing something entirely different. Operating out of Sussex County, the duo is among the first to own one of Blackfly’s flying cars. Keep an eye on the skies—you might just spot them overhead.
Trail Expansion for Outdoor Enthusiasts
Wednesday CoastTV reported on the final phase of the Georgetown-to-Lewes Trail. Construction is set to begin next spring. Once completed, the 17-mile path will provide cyclists and walkers with a safe, road-free route between Georgetown and Lewes.
Delaware Marijuana Retail Licenses Awarded
Thursday was the next step forward for the future of marijuana sales in Delaware. Out of 500 applicants, a state lottery selected 15 individuals or businesses to receive retail licenses, with five of those located in Sussex County.
Rehoboth Beach Debates Paid Parking Extension
On Friday, Rehoboth Beach’s City Council discussed extending the paid parking season. The proposed change would adjust the season to run from May 1 to October 31, adding over 60 days. While no final decisions have been made, the idea has sparked mixed reactions.