GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bikers and hikers will soon be able to enjoy a fully completed Georgetown-Lewes trail.
On Wednesday, DelDOT held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their ninth and final phase of their 17-mile long-project. This stretch of road--from Airport Road to Fisher Road-- will begin Spring 2025.
Cyclists hopped on their bikes to head down the trail as the ceremony came to an end. Outdoor enthusiasts shared they are excited to celebrate the beginning of the final phase.
Danton Sherwood is a member of the Sussex Cyclists and he knows first hand how important this project is.
"Well, you're asking the right person. My wife, Terry Martin, was hit by a truck on Gravel Hill Road almost exactly a month ago, and she's still in intensive care in Christiana," Sherwood shared.
Through a planning study, DelDOT started looking at creating this path back in 2012. By 2016, phase one of nine was open to the public. Now, there's just one last stretch of path to pave.
Nicole Majeski, Cabinet Secretary for DelDOT, was emotional. She fought through tears as she thanked everyone involved, calling it a win for the whole state.
"The fact that we have a separated, dedicated, protected bike lane now for our cyclists, for those that are walking is huge to separate the modes of transportation to provide that safety element for people. This trail will save lives," said Majeski.
Sherwood feels the same way.
"This makes a huge personal and group impact, huge. I can't tell you how much, the difference between life an death almost."
Those responsible for bringing this path to fruition say it's about safely connecting communities. The project is slightly delayed compared to DelDOT's original estimate of a Fall 2025 completion. The Assistant Director or DelDOT's Planning Division says we can expect this to be completed by mid summer of 2026.