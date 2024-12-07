The holiday season is in full swing and it is easy to fall a little behind when that's the case, for any stories you may have missed over the past few days, here is your week in review:
Monday — Holiday cheer filled the air as Rehoboth Beach hosted its annual Christmas parade. Festive floats traveled down the avenue, bringing smiles to faces young and old who braved the cold in celebration of the seasonal tradition.
Tuesday — Cambridge voters elected a new mayor following a runoff election. The race was between Commission President Lajan Cephas and former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw. Cephas was declared the winner shortly after 9 p.m.
Wednesday — Progress is underway on Fenwick Island's $2.3 million dredging project. While the project requires additional testing before completion, boats are already moving more freely in the area’s channels.
Thursday — Business owners in Peddler’s Village say they’ve faced significant financial losses during years of road work on Route 24. The General Store reports losing hundreds of thousands of dollars as the prolonged project has impacted customer access.
Friday — A former police station and homeless shelter along Route 1 has been converted into a salt barn for the Delaware Department of Transportation. DelDOT officials say the new facility, completed Friday, will reduce salt truck travel time as crews prepare for winter weather.