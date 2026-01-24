Delmarva marked a week of community reflection, government action, and major preparations for winter weather across the region.
MONDAY: Delmarva celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events highlighting service and unity. In Milford, the Senior Center hosted music, reflection, and a keynote speech from Cliff-Von Howell, who focused on equity, community service, and coming together.
TUESDAY: Worcester County made a request for federal assistance. County commissioners sent a letter to the federal government asking for help covering the cost of cleaning up unexploded World War II-era ordnance that still appears from time to time on Assateague Island.
WEDNESDAY: In Sussex County, Planning and Zoning voted 4-0 to approve a change of zone needed for an expansion at The Moorings community in Lewes. The project is expected to add about 60 homes, though six existing homes would be torn down as part of the process.
THURSDAY: A Delaware bill aimed at changing how people buy pets moved forward. The House passed legislation that would prohibit retail pet stores from selling dogs or cats, instead allowing stores to partner with animal shelters and provide space to showcase animals available for adoption.
FRIDAY: Storm preparation dominated headlines across Delmarva. Many local stores reported selling out of storm supplies at times, including shovels, salt, and ice scrapers, as residents got ready for what was being billed as the biggest winter storm of the season so far.