Here is your Week In Review:
Delaware Officials Address Bird Flu as Reports Surge
State and federal agencies are collaborating to mitigate the spread of bird flu in Delaware. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is assisting the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) in collecting dead and sick birds. DNREC officials report that the coast remains a hotspot for cases, with over 2,000 incidents reported so far.
Lewes Firefighters Conduct Ice Rescue Training
The Lewes Fire Department conducted ice rescue training on Red Mill Pond on Tuesday night. Firefighters emphasized the importance of such exercises, as late winter brings warming temperatures and unpredictable ice conditions that pose risks to both people and animals.
Historic Ocean City Hotel Demolished
Demolition is underway on the Beach Plaza Hotel, a historic structure built in 1953. While initial plans aimed to transform the property into a Margaritaville resort, that project is no longer moving forward. However, developers plan to construct a new hotel on the site.
Delmarva Residents Among Victims in Washington, D.C. Plane Crash
Several individuals from the Delmarva region were among those killed in a tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., earlier this week. Among the victims were young ice dancers Sean Kay and Angela Yang, who were returning from a skating competition in Wichita, Kansas.
Rehoboth Beach Holds FOIA Training After Violation
The city of Rehoboth Beach held a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) training session on Friday. The session comes months after the city was found in violation of FOIA laws for discussing the hiring contract of City Manager Taylour Tedder in a closed-door executive session.