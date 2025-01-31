SNOW HILL, Md — Worcester County officials are advising on how to properly report sick or dead birds after local officials received multiple complaints regarding unusual bird deaths and illnesses.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Animal Control have stated that they are not authorized to handle these cases and are directing all reports to the appropriate state and federal agencies.
For wildlife, including buzzards, eagles, herons, and migratory birds such as Canadian and snow geese, reports should be made to the USDA Animal and Plant Health and Wildlife Services at (410) 349-8055.
For backyard poultry, including chickens, domestic ducks, geese, and turkeys, concerns should be directed to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Animal Health Program Division at (410) 841-5810.
Officials stress that residents should not contact the sheriff’s office or animal control regarding bird illnesses or deaths, as these agencies are not permitted to handle such cases. Instead, USDA Wildlife Services and the Maryland Department of Agriculture will be able to provide the necessary guidance and response.